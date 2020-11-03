Attorney general: Shooting of man in Madison justified

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says a Lake County sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting and wounding an armed Madison man.

Authorities say 34-year-old Benjamin Hernandez refused to put down his loaded shotgun after being ordered to do so.

The incident happened Sept. 30 when police and deputies responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a shotgun in a vehicle at a convenience store in Madison.

The attorney general says at one point, Hernandez pointed his shotgun toward officers and then was shot and wounded by the deputy.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss