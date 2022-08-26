SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officers were justified in the August 9 shooting of a Sioux Falls man, the Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

“The Division of Criminal Investigation independently and thoroughly investigated this incident at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office,” Attorney General Mark Vargo said in a news release with the report.

A summary of the shooting released by Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) states after reviewing body camera and dashboard footage, interviewing officers and collecting evidence, the officers on scene were justified in using lethal force in the death of 21-year-old Jacob James.

The summary, which can be found here, details the moments leading up to the shooting. According to a detective interviewed, a drug investigation was underway that day when a Pontiac Bonneville arrived in a known drug area. After witnessing several traffic violations, the detective pulled the car over in the Burger King parking lot on West 12th Street and Williams Avenue.

Once parked, the detective stated the doors of the Bonneville opened and two males ran away from the vehicle. The detective and other officers said they gave verbal commands to get on the ground. According to his interview, the detective saw James standing with a gun in his hand pointed toward an investigator.

The report says James fired three times and two officers fired 21 times.

A still image from a Sioux Falls Police Department Detective’s dashboard video camera shows Jacob Michael James of Sioux Falls, 21, raising his arm to fire in the direction of a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Investigator on August 9, 2022. (Photo from South Dakota DCI).

The Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun that Jacob Michael James fired at officers lies on the ground near where James laid on August 9, 2022. (Photo from South Dakota DCI).

This August 9, 2022, photograph of the front driver’s side door of a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Investigator’s unmarked vehicle shows evidence of damage from gun shots. (Photo from South Dakota DCI).

An autopsy found James was shot four times in the arm, thigh, hip and chest. Toxicology results found alcohol and an urinalysis test was positive for Norfentanyl, Fentanyl, Fluorofentanyl and Methamphetamine.

