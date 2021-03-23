Attorney general hopeful Jackley gets prosecutors’ backing

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley leaves the Supreme Court after the court hears oral arguments on a case involving a rule stemming from two, decades-old Supreme Court cases on state’s sales tax collection, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Washington. South Dakota v. Wayfair is a case arguing about whether a rule the Supreme Court announced decades ago in a case involving a catalog retailer should still apply in the age of the internet. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A candidate for South Dakota Attorney General, Marty Jackley, announces he has gained an early advantage in the 2022 election by gathering endorsements from a large majority of county state’s attorneys.

Jackley — a Republican — is running for his old job in the wake of the current attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation after he struck and killed a man walking on the side of a rural highway last year.

Jackley’s campaign announced that prosecutors from 59 out of the state’s 66 counties have endorsed him for the position.