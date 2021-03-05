ATF investigating in western South Dakota county, nature unknown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives isn’t disclosing the nature of its investigation in rural Meade County.

Between 15 and 20 law enforcement vehicles were parked in front of a home Thursday a few miles west of the Ellsworth Air Force Base.

At least one military-style vehicle could be seen leaving the area and one helicopter was flying above it.

Bureau spokeswoman Ashlee Sherrill says she can’t disclose anything about the investigation because the case is under seal by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. She says more information may be available next week.