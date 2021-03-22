ATF allows SD conceal carry permits to be used as background check alternative

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) will allow South Dakota’s regular conceal carry permits to be an alternative to a background check conducted by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

According to South Dakota Attorney Jason Ravnsborg, the regular Concealed Carry Permit that has been issued on or after July 1, 2018, will now qualify after the ATF already declared South Dakota’s Gold Card Concealed Carry Permit, issued on or after January 1, 2017, qualify for a NICS exemption.

“This is a big step forward in protecting the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans,”

said Ravnsborg. “This clarification of the law will allow lawful firearms purchases without

redundant and burdensome regulations on legal gun owners.”

To read the Open Letter to All South Dakota Federal Firearms Licensees, which officials recognize the state-issued permits as meeting the requirements, click here.