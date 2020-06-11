Assault victim was leader in Rapid City’s homeless community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man who was found beaten to death at a Rapid City apartment building was known to be a huge leader among the Native American homeless community.

The Rapid City Journal reports the President of the RV Ministry, an organization where Black Bear used to volunteer to feed the homeless, said his killing leaves a “void with his homeless friends on the street.”

Former president of the ministry said she wants justice to be served but knows that Black Bear wouldn’t want anyone from his community to take revenge or continue fighting.

