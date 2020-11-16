As deaths spiral, South Dakota governor opposes mask rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has shown no signs of budging from her hands-off approach to the pandemic.
But she is among a dwindling number of Midwest governors holding out against mask mandates.
She also faces a death rate in her state that has risen to the highest in the nation this month. South Dakota has reported 219 deaths in November.
That is about a third of all its deaths over the course of the entire pandemic.
The governor’s spokeswoman Maggie Seidel pushed back against arguments by public health experts that a mask mandate would dramatically reduce the spread of the virus.
Latest Stories
- Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation, indoor gatherings limited to 15 people
- Digital Exclusive: The Siouxland Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving
- COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, Sioux City hospitals address concern
- Digital Exclusive: Downtown for the Holidays see changes to festive events
- Prescription fraud suspect arrested after hitting Nebraska trooper vehicle