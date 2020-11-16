As deaths spiral, South Dakota governor opposes mask rules

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has shown no signs of budging from her hands-off approach to the pandemic.

But she is among a dwindling number of Midwest governors holding out against mask mandates.

She also faces a death rate in her state that has risen to the highest in the nation this month. South Dakota has reported 219 deaths in November.

That is about a third of all its deaths over the course of the entire pandemic.

The governor’s spokeswoman Maggie Seidel pushed back against arguments by public health experts that a mask mandate would dramatically reduce the spread of the virus.