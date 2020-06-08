Arrest made in fatal Rapid City motel assault

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police in Rapid City have made an arrest in a fatal assault at a local motel.

Officers were sent to the motel Saturday about 10 p.m. on a report of an assault and found the victim in a room unresponsive. Emergency responders determined the man had died.

Investigators spoke with a number of witnesses who identified a 29-year-old suspect.

Police found the man sleeping near a Civic Center parking lot and arrested him early Sunday morning.

The Argus Leader reports police say they found blood on the suspect’s shoes and socks.

The suspect was arrested on a probable charge of second-degree murder and taken to the Pennington County Jail.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss