Arrest made in fatal Rapid City motel assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police in Rapid City have made an arrest in a fatal assault at a local motel.
Officers were sent to the motel Saturday about 10 p.m. on a report of an assault and found the victim in a room unresponsive. Emergency responders determined the man had died.
Investigators spoke with a number of witnesses who identified a 29-year-old suspect.
Police found the man sleeping near a Civic Center parking lot and arrested him early Sunday morning.
The Argus Leader reports police say they found blood on the suspect’s shoes and socks.
The suspect was arrested on a probable charge of second-degree murder and taken to the Pennington County Jail.
