Arrest made in death of woman found in Faith, S.D.

FAITH, S.D. (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest for the murder of a woman whose body was found at a residence in Faith, South Dakota.

Authorities say Minot Central Dispatch in North Dakota received a request for a welfare check of a woman in that city late Monday afternoon.

Investigative work led authorities to Faith, about 280 miles south of Minot.

Law enforcement officers from South Dakota found the woman dead about 11:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for murder, officials said and will be transported to Ward County, North Dakota. The victim has not been identified.

