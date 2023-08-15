MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — An arraignment date is set for six Mitchell baseball players facing rape charges.

According to new filings online, the 17, 18 and 19-year-old suspects are scheduled to appear in court on October 3.

As of today, all six suspects are out on bond.

Hudson Haley and Landon Waddell – who face the most charges – both had to come up with $7,000 cash.

According to court documents, they’re both accused of having two different victims.

The other suspects each had to pay $5,000 in cash.

The alleged crimes happened earlier this year in Pennington County when Mitchell’s varsity legion team was out of town for a tournament.

Authorities say there are also juveniles accused in connection with the investigation, but details on their cases are not being released.