April 1: South Dakota reports more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases

by: KCAU STAFF

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Below is the report as of April 1, 2021.

Total cases104,090 confirmed/ 13,899 probable
— New cases –172 confirmed/ 59 probable
— Active cases –2,487
— Recovered cases –113,564
— New recovered cases – 262
Total virus-related deaths1,938
— New deaths –3
Ever hospitalized7,021
— Currently hospitalized –98
Total tests –1,070,477
— Total persons tested –445,665
Total vaccine doses administered420,012
— Total person administered257,886
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

To see South Dakota’s March COVID-19 reports, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

