April 1: South Dakota reports more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Below is the report as of April 1, 2021.

Total cases – 104,090 confirmed/ 13,899 probable — New cases – 172 confirmed/ 59 probable — Active cases – 2,487 — Recovered cases – 113,564 — New recovered cases – 262 Total virus-related deaths – 1,938 — New deaths – 3 Ever hospitalized – 7,021 — Currently hospitalized – 98 Total tests – 1,070,477 — Total persons tested – 445,665 Total vaccine doses administered – 420,012 — Total person administered 257,886 *For the full vaccine numbers updated daily… Click Here

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

To see South Dakota’s March COVID-19 reports, click here.