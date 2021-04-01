April 1: South Dakota reports more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
Below is the report as of April 1, 2021.
|Total cases –
|104,090 confirmed/ 13,899 probable
|— New cases –
|172 confirmed/ 59 probable
|— Active cases –
|2,487
|— Recovered cases –
|113,564
|— New recovered cases –
|262
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,938
|— New deaths –
|3
|Ever hospitalized –
|7,021
|— Currently hospitalized –
|98
|Total tests –
|1,070,477
|— Total persons tested –
|445,665
|Total vaccine doses administered –
|420,012
|— Total person administered
|257,886
The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.
