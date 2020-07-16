Appeals court temporarily halts Dakota Access line shutdown

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge’s order that the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down in three weeks.

Related Content Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday issued an “administrative stay” of the judge’s order. But The Bismarck Tribune reports that the appeals court said its order “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of the case.

The stay will remain in place until the appeals court rules on whether the developer Energy Transfer can keep oil flowing while the court decides its appeal of the shutdown order.

Latest Stories