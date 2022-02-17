SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Police Officer has been booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to jail logs, Matthew Jock, 23, was booked Wednesday afternoon for child pornography out of another county.

KELOLAND News reached out to the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Officials say Jock’s arrest will be addressed during police briefing at 10:30 a.m. KELOLAND News will livestream the briefing.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today in Lincoln County.

This is the second SFPD officer to be arrested for child pornography. Luke John Schauer was arrested earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.