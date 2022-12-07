SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another 300,000 poultry or birds were affected as a result of avian flu in South Dakota.

The USDA website lists 2,413,440 bird affected by outbreak as of Dec. 2. There were 55 affected commercial flocks, 12 affected backyard flock, according to the USDA. That’s five more commercial flocks and two more backyard flocks than on the morning of Nov. 29. When an outbreak is confirmed, the birds are typically euthanized to stop the spread to other birds.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) avian flu webpage lists the a non-poultry backyard flock of 30 in Clark County with an outbreak on Dec. 2.

A commercial flock of 78,000 turkeys in Lake County had an outbreak on Dec. 1, according to the CDC.

On Nov. 30, outbreaks were recorded in Hamlin County, 50,000 and Charles Mix County, 75,100. On Nov. 29, a commercial flock of 32,900 turkeys in Spink County had an outbreak and commercial flock of 71,600 turkeys in Hanson County had an outbreak.

Hundreds of thousands of birds in commercial flocks have been euthanized since Nov. 22 in South Dakota.

Jordan Woodbury, the chief executive officer of Dakota Provisions, told KELOLAND News that of the morning for Nov. 29, the company had euthanized 450,000 turkeys in the past 10 days.

Woodbury said this avian flu outbreak is worse than 2015.

As of Dec. 2, the USDA/CDC said 52.8 million birds had been affected in 46 states.