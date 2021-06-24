Ruling on recreational marijuana amendment in South Dakota not expected before July 1

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court is still weighing an appeal regarding Amendment A.

The Amendment would legalize marijuana for people age 21 and older. It was approved by voters in November. Under state law, ballot measures take effect July 1.

According to Greg Sattizahn, State Court Administrator, the appeal related to Amendment A is under active consideration by the Supreme Court.

He confirms a decision will not be issued before July 1.

Until the Court issues an opinion, the ruling of the circuit court declaring Amendment A unconstitutional remains in effect.