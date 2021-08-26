Amber Alert canceled after 3 children taken from carnival in S.D.

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KCAU) — An Amber Alert issued for three children forcibly taken from a carnival in South Dakota by their non-custodial father has been canceled.

According to a release, the children have been recovered after reported missing.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier after a man forcibly took three children from a carnival in Rosebud, South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Amber Alert System.

The father, Marvin Dubray Sr., 37, took three children: Altine Dubray, 11, Marvin Dubray Jr., 12, and Jace Dubray, 6.

Officials said Dubray Sr. took the children on the night of August 25. Another child reportedly managed to get away in the early morning of August 26 and said Dubray Sr. was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances and threatened to harm the three children.