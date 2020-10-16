Amazon purchases land in Sioux Falls for planned facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon says it has purchased land for the $200 million facility it plans to build in Sioux Falls.
The Seattle-based retailer will build the facility in the Foundation Park industrial area in the northwestern part of the city.
As part of a grant application sent by city officials to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Amazon leadership submitted plans for a facility that would bring 1,000 jobs to the community.
The facility itself could as big as 1 million square feet, set for an 80-acre parcel of land in the industrial park.
Latest Stories
- October 16: Dakota County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
- Second stimulus checks: Why a relief deal appears unlikely before Election Day
- Nigeria’s anti-police brutality protests block major roads
- Trump out-raised, outgunned by Biden in final stretch
- Avalanche of early votes transforming 2020 election