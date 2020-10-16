Amazon purchases land in Sioux Falls for planned facility

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon says it has purchased land for the $200 million facility it plans to build in Sioux Falls.

The Seattle-based retailer will build the facility in the Foundation Park industrial area in the northwestern part of the city.

As part of a grant application sent by city officials to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Amazon leadership submitted plans for a facility that would bring 1,000 jobs to the community.

The facility itself could as big as 1 million square feet, set for an 80-acre parcel of land in the industrial park.

