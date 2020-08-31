Amazon commits to build new facility in Sioux Falls

FILE – In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon started selling a wrist band Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, that tracks workouts, sleep and body fat. It can also listen to your voice all day and tell you when you sounded happy or sad. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Online retailing and tech giant Amazon has committed to building a facility in Sioux Falls that would add 1,000 jobs and $200 million worth of private investment to an industrial park in the northwestern corner of the city.

According to documents obtained Monday by the Argus Leader newspaper, Seattle-based Amazon joined a combined effort with the city, several state agencies, and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation in requesting $1.9 million in grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The money would be used to build out and add infrastructure and utilities for Foundation Park.

