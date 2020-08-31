Amazon commits to build new facility in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Online retailing and tech giant Amazon has committed to building a facility in Sioux Falls that would add 1,000 jobs and $200 million worth of private investment to an industrial park in the northwestern corner of the city.
According to documents obtained Monday by the Argus Leader newspaper, Seattle-based Amazon joined a combined effort with the city, several state agencies, and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation in requesting $1.9 million in grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The money would be used to build out and add infrastructure and utilities for Foundation Park.
