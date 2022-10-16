FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new teacher of the year was announced Thursday night.

The five finalists:

Alyssa Cassels, band instructor for grades 5-12 at Deuel School District in Clear Lake.

Deb Jensen, kindergarten teacher for Viborg-Hurley School District.

Loretta Knodel, who teaches third grade in Avon School District.

Jennifer Weishaar, a first grade teacher at Mike Miller Elementary in Aberdeen.

Jennifer Macziewski, who teaches first grade at Valley View Elementary in Rapid City.

And the winner was Alyssa Cassels, who’s taught since 2016 in the same school district where she was a student.

“Alyssa is a proud homegrown teacher,” state Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson said.

“I have a hundred-fifty kids that I call my own at home that I know are going to be over the moon when I get to see them at eight-thirty AM tomorrow,” Cassels said in accepting the honor.

The West River Foundation, represented by Ron Rosenboom of Sturgis, donated $5,000 to the winner.

The National Teacher of the Year Program began in 1952 and continues as the oldest, most prestigious national honors program that focuses public attention on excellence in teaching, according to the state Department of Education.

Cassels will go on for consideration at the national level. The national winner will be announced during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., next spring.

South Dakota’s 2022 teacher of the year was Stephanie Ballard, a special education teacher at George S. Mickelson Middle School in Brookings.

The 2021 winner was Amanda Hargreaves , a sixth-grade teacher at Mitchell Middle School.

The 2020 winner was Amanda Harris, a fourth grade teacher at Endeavor Elementary in Harrisburg.

The 2019 winner was Erica Boomsma, a fourth grade teacher at the Washington 4-5 Center in Huron.

Choosing South Dakota’s teacher of the year has been an annual event since at least 1969.

You can see the full list of South Dakota’s past winners here and short video statements from this year’s finalists are here.