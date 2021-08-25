Alleged pipe bomber makes initial court appearance on new charges

TYNDALL, SD (KELO) — Joseph Hansen, a 29-year-old Tabor man accused of constructing pipe bombs in his residence made his first appearance in Bon Homme County Court Tuesday morning.

According to court documents filed Monday, Hansen’s neighbor called 911 the night of August 20 after hearing an explosion and seeing Hansen lying in his driveway. First responders found Hansen unresponsive and suffering from thermal burns upon arrival.

One witness interviewed about the incident said that they had seen Hansen with a pipe bomb earlier in the day. A second witness said they had been inside Hansen’s house earlier in the day and saw that he was boiling gasoline. Hansen told the witness he was making napalm.

After release from the hospital on Saturday, August 21, Hansen was taken to the Bon Homme County Jail. When interviewed by law enforcement, Hansen claimed he was planning to make 12 pipe bombs, and had completed 3-5 before one exploded.

According to the Bon Homme County Clerk of Courts, Hansen appeared in person at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning before Judge Cheryle Gering. Hansen was given his rights, and his arraignment date was set for September 7 at 10 a.m. Hansen is being represented by attorney Lucy Youngberg.

Hansen has been charged with the sale, possession, or transportation of a destructive device and unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.

This is not Hansen’s first run-in with the law. In February 2011, Hansen was sentenced to 10-years in prison after prosecutors charged he was planning to blow up Sisseton High School.