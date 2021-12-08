SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a report of stolen AirPods, ended with Sioux Falls police finding more than a dozen stolen guns.

Police say the investigation started on October 14, when the owner of the AirPods tracked the GPS on the devices to a home just east of downtown Sioux Falls.

A search warrant turned up 17 guns, all of which had been stolen.

Photo from Sam Clemens.

“We don’t know if the suspect in this case stole the guns, we are still working on trying to determine that if he had any involvement, but for sure he was in possession of all these stolen guns,” Officer Sam Clemens said at police briefing on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday, December 3 for 23-year old Mitchell Luis Arevalo.

Police say 12 of the stolen guns came from unlocked cars. All were from outside of Sioux Falls, with 9 in Minnehaha County. Officials believe the thefts happened between August 2, 2021 through October 3, 2021.

The guns were reported stolen from McCook County, Lincoln County, Moody County, and Lyon County, Iowa. The towns in Minnehaha County were Renner, Garretson, Humboldt, Baltic, and rural Sioux Falls.

This come after four guns were stolen from cars over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

Police say no matter where you are, it’s important to never leave firearms in a vehicle.