SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than two months, the South Dakota Senate will begin its impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. On Friday, the legislature announced the rules Senators will follow during the trial.

As part of the rules, Ravnsborg may once again not have to testify or even appear in person.

If Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg were to testify in person, he would appear before the full Senate in the Senate chambers, but he doesn’t have to do that. According to the rules, he must appear personally “or” he has the option to appear by counsel.



Ravnsborg, seen being interviewed by investigators, has yet to appear in person at any of the legal or legislative proceedings. That’s something that certainly bothers the cousins of the man he hit and killed the night of September 12, 2020.

“He has 5th Amendment protections, you know you can’t be compelled to testify, although this isn’t a criminal case, if he was compelled to testify then it would get hung up in the court forever, and we are kind of looking for some kind of closure on this whole process, said Nick Nemec.

His brother Victor agrees.

“It seems like if you truly wanted to plead your case and truly felt like you had done nothing wrong then you would stand up and say it in front of people since this whole thing started he’s been doing everything he can to avoid uncomfortable situations,” said Victor Nemec.

Ravsnborg sent a letter to House members the day before the impeachment vote indicating he had apologized to the family. Joe Boever’s cousins say that has never happened.

“It just drags on and we are ready for this to be done,” said Nick.

“We’ve been able to live our lives, it’s not like it is keeping us from getting our work done or living our lives,” said Victor. “But it just drags on and on and it seems like a dodging accountability.”

Both men are urging state senators to vote to remove Ravsnborg from office.

The Attorney General has until June 1 to file a written answer to each of the two articles of impeachment.

Removing Ravnsborg from state office requires a two-thirds majority of 24 senators.