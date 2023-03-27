SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –A Sioux Falls organization is working to get abortion rights on the ballot for 2024.

Every Saturday, Tiffany Campbell with Dakotans for Health posts up at the Icon in Downtown Sioux Falls to collect signatures.

“We’re collecting signatures to put Roe v Wade on the ballot and restore reproductive rights in South Dakota because abortion is health care, and it’s vital to women’s health,” Tiffany Campbell, organizer.

The proposed constitutional amendment states no regulations or restrictions may take place in the first trimester of pregnancy. Abortions will be decided on the pregnant women’s health in the second trimester. Third trimester abortion would be prohibited and regulated unless the life or health of the mother is at risk.

Campbell says the decision should be decided by South Dakota voters.

“Government should not interfere in anyone making a medical decision. It just shouldn’t happen,” Campbell said.

Anti-abortion group Life Defense Fund is urging South Dakotans not to sign this petition.

“We started getting the word out educating people and just letting people know that this is extreme. It’s too extreme for South Dakota and that you should really decline to sign that petition,” said Jon Hansen, co-chair of Life Defense Fund.

Hansen says the lack of regulations and protections should not be allowed to become part of the South Dakota’s constitution.

“We just need to make sure that this constitutional amendment is defeated, so that abortion up to birth isn’t written into our state constitution,” Hansen said.

Both groups say they will continue advocating for their side of the issue. Petition signings take place at the Icon every Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm and every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.