ACLU vows challenge to proposed transgender treatment ban in South Dakota

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union has vowed to mount a legal challenge if South Dakota passes a law banning gender-change treatment for children under 16.

The bill seeks to make it illegal for physicians to perform surgeries, administer hormone therapy or give puberty-blocking medication to children under 16 who want to change their gender. It will be heard on the floor of the South Dakota House next week.

The ACLU says it’s unconstitutional to single out a group of people with a law and categorically ban healthcare that is medically necessary.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.