ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Avera St. Lukes Hospital, Aberdeen YMCA and Roncalli Elementary School were notified to lock down Thursday, November 16th after reports were made to dispatch of a man swinging a machete toward innocent bystanders.

The Aberdeen Police Department (APD) was dispatched to the 500 block of South State Street at about 2:48 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene the man began running to the north and east. He was then located near the intersection of South State Street & 4th Avenue. Law enforcement gave the man commands to surrender but he refused and attempted to walk away.

An APD officer deployed a less-lethal bean bag shotgun to gain compliance. After multiple deployments, the man gave in to law enforcement and he was taken into custody.

The man is charged with aggravated assault, obstructing law enforcement and open container in public. He was taken to an Aberdeen hospital for medical clearance and will be transported to the Brown County Jail.

His name is not available at this time.

Agencies that responded to this incident were the APD, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.