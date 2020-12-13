A star is re-born: History behind the State Theatre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night’s return of movies playing at the State Theatre in Sioux Falls marks a cinematic comeback that’s been decades in the making. We look back at what it took to bring this second act to the downtown landmark.

The State Theatre made its debut back in 1926, touted as a “deluxe movie palace” of its day. It even hosted a Hollywood premier with the 1956 release of the western, The Last Hunt, filmed in the Badlands and Custer State Park. But movie-goers eventually drifted away from downtown in favor of the more modern accommodations of multi-plex theaters. The State closed in 1991 beginning its long slide into disrepair.

In 2001, the Sioux Falls Film Society purchased the building for $200,000. That investment led to replacing the leaky roof and saving the building from further water damage.

In 2005, The Sioux Falls State Theatre Company purchased the building, overseeing more restoration work that included a new digital marquis on the outside, as well as a refurbished lobby, auditorium and balcony on the inside.

The revival of the State Theatre wouldn’t have been possible without millions of dollars in both private and public donations. That included a $3.5 million dollar gift from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, along with a $1.5 million dollar donation from the City of Sioux Falls in 2019.

“If you go out on Phillips and you look at 14th Street down to the Falls, there’s really only one real gap in Phillips, and it’s this building,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in 2019.

Throughout the years, many people were asking when the State Theatre would finally start showing movies again. And now, thanks to the perseverance of those behind the restoration, and the generosity of the community, the State is ready for its closeup.

The State Theatre didn’t just show movies in those early days. Live performers also entertained audiences from the auditorium’s stage.

