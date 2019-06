He was the wild card pick from the first round.

BRANDON, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota eighth grader is now $50,000 richer, taking second place in jeopardy’s teen tournament.

Ryan Presler from Brandon, South Dakota battled it out with a senior from Oregon and a junior from Florida in the two-day final.

Presler was the wild card pick from the first round, meaning he was lucky to have the chance to participate in the finals.