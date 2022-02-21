CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — After more than a quarter-century, the Canton Fire Department has completed its restoration of a 1917 Luverne chemical truck.

A group of volunteer firefighters started the project in the 1990s, but it quickly stalled.

AJ’s Automotive in Canton inherited the restoration about four years ago. They spent years locating parts and overhauled the truck from head to toe. Canton’s Fire Chief loves the look of this piece of history.

“The woodwork, that’s just the awesome part of it, the chrome tanks from the chemicals to keep them shiny and everything like that, yeah it’s just all the way around a pretty exciting vehicle,” Canton Fire Chief Nate Laubach said.

About 90-percent of the parts are original to 1917. The fire department plans to use the truck for parades, and possibly funerals.