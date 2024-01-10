PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — It isn’t at all unusual to hear gunshots in some areas of the Pine Ridge Reservation in southwestern South Dakota, where drug use is also a major concern.

“We’re seeing a all-time high of violence and drug trafficking like we’ve never seen before,” said Algin Young, chief of police with the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety.

A state of emergency was declared by the president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe because of law and order faltering on the reservation.

“The gun violence has been escalating since I’ve been here,” Young said. “We’ve been tracking the numbers, and when I started, as I testified to in federal court, I started in 2001, and we seen maybe one call every six months to a year. Now I mean, on average we’re going up to maybe two gun calls a day.”

“Violence on the reservation is not like it used to be,” tribal treasurer Cora White Horse said.

“The Pine Ridge village is where we see a bulk of our calls for service,” Young said. “We received over 25,000 calls for service within Pine Ridge village itself last year alone.”

This is where KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella interviewed Rose Cottier and Cheryl White Rabbit.

Dan Santella: About how often do you hear gunshots, roughly?

“Every night,” Cottier said.

“I agree,” White Rabbit said. “About every night. You hear gunshot every night.”

“Every night,” Monica Titus, also of Pine Ridge, said. “Yeah, every night.”

Gunshots aren’t exclusive to the town of Pine Ridge.

“I got shot at, and yeah it is scary, and I don’t know for what reasons, why he shot at me,” said Rosie Lip of the Kyle, S.D. area.

Lip is a cashier at Kyle Grocery in Kyle but used to live in Manderson, S.D. That’s where she said her car was shot four times.

“It’s scary,” Lip said. “I would think it’s really scary on the violence here on the reservation.”

And the violence doesn’t just come from guns.

“I got hit with a machete on the front of my face and on the back of my head,” Titus said.

It happened to Titus right outside her house in Pine Ridge.

“The stitches are all still there,” Titus said. “So that part where it’s dented, it’s, part of my scalp is gone.”

Her scar is a constant reminder of that night. Titus is thankful she survived.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to wake up,” she said.

Rose Cottier recently lost her son, CJ. He was missing in April 2023 and found dead in July.

“July 21st that’s when the FBIs came, and they said that they thought they found him,” Cottier said. “And sure enough, it was.”

CJ Grass Jr. was 38 at the time of his death. Cottier says she still doesn’t truly know what happened to him.

“That hurts me so bad; I just can’t get over it any more,” Cottier said. “It changed my life; I can’t do anything. Up to this day I hurt so much. I just hurt. I can’t get over it.”

Federal court filings show that Charles Brings Plenty has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Grass. Court documents say on or about April 21, 2023, Brings Plenty killed Grass by beating him near the Old Sundance Grounds on the reservation. Brings Plenty has pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial is scheduled for March 26.

“He didn’t deserve to die,” Cottier said. “He never treated anybody mean, never was mean to anybody.”

The Pine Ridge Reservation is roughly three million acres in size. However, Young says there are only 60 sworn officers available to cover a service population of 43,000.

“The officers are prioritizing calls, and they’re taking the calls as the come in, and they have to make a judgment call to say, ‘This call takes priority over this call,'” Young said. “But it does put a strain on the response times, for sure.”

That leads to worries about safety from those living on the reservation.

“The police were called at at 3 o’clock in the morning, and they didn’t show up until 8:30,” White Horse said.

“They’re not helping,” Titus said. “They don’t come when we ask them to come. They come way later.”

“It’s no use calling cops,” Ken Hart of Pine Ridge said. “They never show up, and if they do show up, it’s rare.”

Young says his department is committed to public safety. He asks members of the tribe to be patient with them as they seek more resources from the federal government.

“If we can get more police officers, we’re going to get better,” Young said.

Violence is seen all across the reservation.

“All these unnecessary deaths, shootings, stabbings, drug deals, the violence with men, women and children, especially out in the district, here too,” White Rabbit said. “Raping the elders, raping the children and the women.”

White Rabbit never wanted to own a gun but now she has multiple just to feel safe.

“I don’t believe anybody should have to live with guns to, just to live,” White Rabbit said.

The violence forced Lip to move to a new area.

Lauren Soulek: Did you move to Kyle for safety reasons?

“Yeah,” Lip said. “Yes.”

And Titus told KELOLAND News she has plans to leave the reservation altogether.

“We were just going to board up the trailer, and we were just going to move away,” Titus said. “We’re not sure where, but we’re just going to leave. Board it up.”

Doing what they can to stay safe and survive.

————————————————–

A belief of most people with whom KELOLAND News spoke on the reservation was that violence stems from drug abuse. Coming Wednesday night, Lauren and Dan will look further into the issue of drugs and alcohol for their fourth report in the “Emergency & Hope on Pine Ridge” series.