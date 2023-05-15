PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public input meetings on suggesting improvements in indigent legal services, a permit hearing on plans for the next phase at South Dakota’s last remaining large-scale gold mine, and a discussion of revised reimbursements for state government employees’ moving expenses highlight the coming week’s activities in South Dakota state government.

Members of the Indigent Legal Services Task Force holds input sessions in Aberdeen and Sisseton on Wednesday, Hot Springs on Friday and Sturgis on Monday of the following week.

The Board of Minerals and Environment opens a two-day hearing Thursday on Wharf’s plan to expand mining into an adjacent part of its site.

And the Finance Board considers a new law passed by the Legislature that expands reimbursement for state employees’ moving expenses up to three months of salary, with a $15,000 cap.

Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 15, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, May 15

Bureau of Administration, public hearing on proposed rules, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. From the hearing notice: “The effect of the rules will be to increase the rate for legal publications. The reason for adopting the proposed rules is to adjust the legal publication rate to reflect changes in the economic conditions within the newspaper industry and the general economy.”

Victims’ Services Access and Visitation Group, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, May 16

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Bear Butte conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, May 17

Extraordinary Cost Oversight Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, public input meeting, Brown County Courthouse, 25 Market Street, Aberdeen.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, suite 102, Pierre.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 2 p.m. CT, public input meeting, Roberts County Courthouse, 411 Second Avenue East, Sisseton.

Professional Teachers Commission, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Thursday, May 18

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, May 19

Minerals and Environment Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Technical Professions Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Department of Social Services, public hearing on proposed rule changes, including expansion of Medicaid income eligibility to 138% of federal poverty level, 10 a.m. CT, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, public input meeting, Mueller Civic Center, 801 S. Sixth Street, Hot Springs.

Monday, May 22

Education Standards Board, public hearing on proposed rule change, regarding addition of requirement that all school districts uniformly transcribe postsecondary credits onto a student’s high school transcript, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, Meade County Courthouse, 1425 Sherman Street, Sturgis.

Department of Health, public hearing on proposed rule change, regarding addition of dental hygienists the list of professions eligible to participate in the Rural Healthcare Facility Recruitment Assistance Program, 1:30 p.m. CT, 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.