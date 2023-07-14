SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers were discussing carbon dioxide pipelines at least 10 years before Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator applied for CO2 pipeline permits.

It was 2009 when the South Dakota Legislature approved placing carbon dioxide pipelines under the jurisdiction of the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

HB 1129 was approved because lawmakers and other supporters said the state needed a way to oversee anticipated CO2 pipelines in the state. Rep. Eldon Nygaard, a Democrat representing Turner and Clay counties in District 17 in 2009, introduced HB1129.

PUC authority in 2009, “doesn’t include CO2 pipelines,” Nygaard said in recorded audio from the South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB) from the March 2, 2009, Senate Affairs meeting.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative had proposed a CO2 pipeline in the state that would transport CO2 from a proposed new coal-fired plant to a site in North Dakota to be used for enhanced oil recovery, according to legislative material from 2009.

Basin Electric approached the state about CO2 regulations.

Hunter Roberts of the state’s tourism department and economic development said in the 2009 Senate Affairs meeting that it was “rare that a business wants clearer regulations.”

“Carbon dioxide is a national and global issue happening right now,” Roberts said.

In 2009, Basin Electric representatives said the cooperative provided energy to all energy cooperatives in South Dakota, which included farmers and ranchers in the state.

A Basin representative said at Feb.19, 2009, House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee meeting that CO2 pipelines are not new to Basin. The cooperative’s subsidiary Dakota Gasification was capturing CO2 in North Dakota and transporting it to Canada for enhanced oil recovery. An archived recording of the Feb. 19, 2009, meeting is available through SDPB.

Basin eventually rejected the 2009 NextGen project because of uncertainty over the

plant’s economic feasibility, regulatory issues on carbon emissions and the lack of available carbon-capture technologies meant the project had to be “reassessed,” according to a 50th anniversary history book posted on the Basin website. The statement in the 50th anniversary is credited to a story in the Aug. 12, 2009, edition of the Bismarck Tribune.

Basin continues to use carbon capture through Dakota Gasification. It is transported to Canada for enhanced oil recovery and sequestered.

HB1129 would give Basin and other businesses the “framework and steps to go through” if they proposed a CO2 pipeline project in the state, Roberts said in 2009.

A PUC official said in 2009 that HB1129 would place CO2 pipelines under state law 49:41B-2. CO2 pipelines would be a common carrier with the ability to use eminent domain under 49:7-11 which is under 49:41B.

The 2009 law did provide the framework under which Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator are using in their applications to the PUC for CO2 pipelines in the state.

Although the 2009 law did put CO2 pipelines under the PUC jurisdiction it apparently left it out of taxation.

In 2022, the Legislature overwhelmingly approved HB1120 which has included carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide capture companies in certain provisions regarding pipeline taxation.

Republican Rep. Hugh Bartels said in an email response to KELOLAND questions this week that HB1120 “leveled the playing field. Making sure all pipelines (paid) the same taxes.”

Bartels was one of the sponsors of HB1120.

Republican Rep. Jon Hansen has been a vocal supporter of landowners in the pipeline discussion. He has called for a special session on landowner rights.

Hansen voted in favor of HB1120 in 2022. The amendment to the original taxation law on common carriers referred to CO2 pipelines as a common carrier.

“There is no contradiction between supporting HB 1120 that taxed carbon pipelines just like all other pipelines and being opposed to the use of eminent domain to lay the pipeline across South Dakota farmers’ and landowners’ ground without their consent,” Hansen said in an email response to KELOLAND questions this week.

KELOLAND News sent emails to Republican Rep. Tina Mulally, who is the treasurer of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, and Republican Rep. Tony Randolph who is a member of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. Mulally was one of the sponsors of HB1120 in 2022. Neither lawmaker responded.

The Freedom Caucus recently asked for a CO2 moratorium.

“To prioritize public safety, a CO2 pipeline moratorium until finalized safety regulations are in place is a prudent step forward,” Mulally said in the organization’s news release.

Democrat Rep. Oren Lesmeister also sponsored HB1120. Lesmeister did not respond to an email from KELOLAND News.

Lesmeister has spoken in favor of landowners’ rights as they related to CO2 pipelines and has supported a special session.

A proposed bill that would have negated the ability of CO2 pipelines to use eminent domain failed in the Legislature in 2023. HB1133 passed in the House but was killed in a Senate Commerce and Energy committee. Supporters of the bill said CO2 transported in a pipeline would not be a commodity, particularly if it was to be buried in the ground.

Burial, or sequestration, of carbon dioxide, has happened for at least several years in North Dakota and Illinois. Those two states are burial destinations for Summit Carbon and Navigator’s proposed projects.

Twenty-three years ago, the potential for carbon sequestration in the state was a topic in the Legislature. HB1150 became a proposal for the then-state Department of Agriculture to conduct a thorough investigation of carbon sequestration potential in the state, according to minutes from a Feb. 8, 2000, Senate Agriculture and Resources committee meeting. The bill proposed dedicating $250,000 to the investigation. The bill changed from an original bill and discussion about value-added agriculture and the inclusion of biological value added, according to legislative documents and a recording from a Feb. 1, 2000, House discussion.

In testimony against an original version of the 2009 PUC bill, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Farm Bureau said the organization already works with farm operators on carbon sequestration. The Iowa Farm Bureau has a company that “for the last five years has been enrolling farmers in this state in carbon sequestration,” the lobbyist said in an archived SDPB recording from a Feb.10, 2009, House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meeting.

Programs use various farming practices to capture carbon in the soil. Carbon capture or sequestration practices continue to be promoted by the Farm Bureau today.