SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s all treats and no tricks in Avera’s NICU as nurses put the cute bundles of joy in some handmade costumes. From a strong lumberjack to sweet Poppy from the movie Trolls, there’s no shortage of characters in the baby beds.

“Oh it’s fun, it’s fun that the NICU takes the time to like allow families to enjoy their first holidays with us. It’s kind of hard not being home,” new mom Lynn Larsen said.

Twins Lennyn and Leightyn Larsen are dressed up as milk and cookies for their first Halloween.

“They were supposed to be turkey babies but Halloween babies they are,” new dad Levi Larsen said.

All of these costumes were handmade by the NICU nurses.

“They’re here on Halloween and so it’s kind of hard for families to be away from home,” nurse Rochelle Hoffman said. “So just to give them something to look forward to. And then they always just look so cute so that’s probably the best part is just getting to see the babies in the costumes.”

For new parents Lynn and Levi Larsen, it means a lot knowing the nurses care enough to do something so special.

“Shows kind of the love and support that the nurses take with their patients and, you know, they almost become family while you’re in here,” Levi Larsen said.

“Yeah, I was going to say, all of them are family. They treat the girls like their own which is great, makes it easy,” Lynn Larsen said.

A Halloween away from home still made sweet.

Avera Health has posted all of the dressed-up babies on their Facebook page and you can even vote for your favorite costume.