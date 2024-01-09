PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Oglala Sioux Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out issued a state of emergency on November 18 for the Pine Ridge Reservation in southwest South Dakota, saying in the proclamation that law and order had broken down because the United States government had failed in its “responsibilities to provide adequate law enforcement on the Reservation.”

The proclamation says the Department of the Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs not advocating for law enforcement funding has been a contributing factor in high crime rates; the declaration lists homicide, drug offenses, robbery, rape, aggravated assault and burglary as more common on the reservation when compared to the national rate.

Additionally, the proclamation says roughly two-thirds of the reservation’s adults struggle with alcoholism, with 25% of the reservation’s children born with fetal alcohol syndrome. The proclamation also shares that the reservation’s suicide rate is notably higher than the national rate, with 177 suicide attempts among people in the 14-32 age bracket in 2020.

In the declaration, Star Comes Out also called on President Joe Biden to direct Deb Haaland, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, to ask for enough funding to have 2.8 officers for every thousand people in the service population.

Algin Young, chief of police with the Oglala Sioux Tribe, says his department has 60 total sworn officers, with 33 patrol officers among those 60. With a service population of 43,000, the tribe is thus seeking to have about 120 officers.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe took civil action against the United States in 2022 which is still ongoing today. The tribe is seeking what it describes as “adequate law enforcement.”

Court documents in this case say that the tribe had 659 cases which involved missing people in the fiscal year that started in October 2022. In these court documents detailing a September 2023 meeting, President Star Comes Out says members of the tribe “are now more scared to leave their homes and more worried about letting their children play outside.” Documents in the case also say that from the beginning of June 2023 until the end of August 2003, 65 calls for police assistance involved child abuse, 237 calls reported domestic violence and 96 calls involved guns.

Additionally, in the case’s court documents about a November 2023 meeting, Young says jails were over capacity, with authorities “forced to release dangerous individuals back onto the streets.”

Star Comes Out said in a December interview with KELOLAND News that the reality of life on the massive reservation, which is larger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined, dictated the need for the state of emergency.

“Our situation was increasing as far as the crime, the violence, the drugs, the alcohol,” Star Comes Out said. “Everything’s just snowballing into a bigger mess, and which forced me to call a state of emergency.”

Tribal officials say the support they receive falls short.

“The formula the government uses to fund tribes, I should say large tribes, it just doesn’t work for us,” Star Comes Out said.

“We’re not funded at the level that we should be, by the federal government,” tribal treasurer Cora White Horse said.

“The government only gives us 40% of the need, so you look at that and the booming population and the high crime, we’re set up for failure,” said Algin Young, who serves as chief of police with the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety. “And it not only affects us, but it affects our tribal courts, our corrections, our prosecution, we can’t keep up with the crime rate.”

The emergency proclamation is in effect through Jan. 1, 2025. White Horse says these aren’t new developments.

“The state of emergency is, has been a long time coming,” White Horse said.

“The one thing about the state of emergency, at least you’re bringing it to the forefront and saying, listen, you know, this violence is not good. We need to address it,” said Liz May, who owns and operates a grocery store in the town of Kyle in addition to representing the area in South Dakota’s House of Representatives.

May says there is not one single solution.

“These aren’t new challenges,” May said. “These challenges have been ongoing for a long, long time. And so I don’t think it’s a one answer; it’s not one thing. More law enforcement officers, yes, but is that the, is that going to fix it? No, that’s not going to fix it. Because there’s a lot of underlying issues that need to be dealt with, whether it’s infrastructure and the ability for people to have running water and sewer and electricity.”

Tribal member Ken Hart says the emergency declaration is a positive move…

“This should have been done a long time ago,” Hart said. “I know he did right. And I know it’s good.”

…but he questions its significance.

“That emergency means nothing,” Hart said. “We’re still going to have murders. We’re still going to have domestic abuse. We’re still going to have elderly abuse.”

Young points out that trained, uniformed officers are only one piece of the complicated puzzle that is the rule of law.

“I would say not only that, but in order to make them successful, you have to have a functioning court,” Young said. “So, right now we have maybe three, four prosecutors to handle the call volume that we have and seven or eight judges. That’s not nearly enough.”

