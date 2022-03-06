SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say nine people were injured when a vehicle crashed into Starbucks Coffee Shop around lunchtime on Saturday.

Police said none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

It happened when a 65-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the corner of the store after having a medical event.

The driver and his 71-year-old passenger were being treated at an area hospital.

Seven people inside the coffee shop were hurt, including three who were brought to area medical centers via ambulance and four who found other transportation to hospitals.

No charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.