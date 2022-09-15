SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine employees were hospitalized after a dairy barn roof under construction collapsed on Sept. 12 near Summit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Thursday.

Four employees were hospitalized overnight. As of 8:31 a.m. Thursday, one employee was still hospitalized in an ICU, said Rhonda Burke with public affairs for the U.S. Department of Labor. There are no fatalities, Burke said.

The rafters collapsed during the construction of a Blooming Valley Dairy Barn, according to Grant County Emergency Management.

Ten workers were transported to nearby hospitals. Kevin Schuelke, of Grant County Emergency Management said.

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

OSHA is investigating the incident.

“OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation, issue citation and propose monetary fines, if it finds violations of workplace safety and health regulations contributed to the incident. OSHA’s inspection is independent,” Burke said in an email to KELOLAND News.