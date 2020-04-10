Closings
89 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota, 16 recoveries reported

South Dakota News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 89 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Friday bringing the state total to 536 cases and 177 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed six South Dakotan residents have died from the virus.

Yankton County has also reported an additional case, bringing the county’s total to 19 positive cases.

Below is a table that shows how many people in each county have tested positive for COVID-19 and how many people have recovered.

CountyPositive CasesRecovered
Aurora11
Beadle2219
Bon Homme32
Brookings77
Brown149
Charles Mix31
Clark11
Clay63
Codington1211
Corson10
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin11
Hughes43
Hutchinson22
Jerauld10
Lake21
Lawrence98
Lincoln3816
Lyman21
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Miner10
Minnehaha35256
Oglala Lakota10
Pennington85
Roberts43
Spink32
Todd11
Turner51
Union32
Yankton1912

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

