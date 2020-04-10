89 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota, 16 recoveries reported

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 89 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Friday bringing the state total to 536 cases and 177 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed six South Dakotan residents have died from the virus.

Yankton County has also reported an additional case, bringing the county’s total to 19 positive cases.

Below is a table that shows how many people in each county have tested positive for COVID-19 and how many people have recovered.