MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Eight people were arrested after a drug bust in Meade County over the weekend.

Photo from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says it started with a traffic stop near Piedmont on Saturday. After an investigation, the driver, Calvin Gale, and passenger, Jessica Brave, were arrested for drug charges, among others.

Further investigation led to a search warrant at a home in the 5900 block of Eastside Drive in Black Hawk. Authorities say in total, over 29 grams of meth, and a gun stolen from Rapid City were found.

Angela Batty-Butts, Megan Bennett, Robert Fisher, Maryn Fish, Don Schmitt, Joshua Logan were arrested at the home.

Two teens were also taken into protective custody.