74-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KCAU) — A 74-year-old man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle-vehicle crash on Monday near Sturgis.

According to a release, a vehicle was going west on Interstate 90 when the vehicle made a lane change from the left lane to the right lane. The vehicle struck a westbound motorcycle, which was in the right lane. The motorcycle rolled and came to rest in the ditch.

Both motorcycle occupants were thrown from the vehicle. The 74-year-old male driver died Friday in a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants were wearing helmets.

The three occupants of the vehicle were not injured. All three were wearing seat belts.

Names of the five people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.