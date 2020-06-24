66 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 66 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,419 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported one virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 84.

There are 781 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,554 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 629 hospitalizations and 81 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 75,077 tests performed, 68,658 came back negative.

