LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Saturday morning in Lincoln County has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound on I-29 near mile marker 61 around 9 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and rolled.

The backseat passenger, 64-year-old Michael Dale Mitchell of Hornbeck, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver and front seat passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.