RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The American Red Cross is helping a Rapid City family after a fire damaged their home in the northern part of the city.

The Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called to the home in the 700 block of Packer Place just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found flames coming from the home.

No residents or firefighters weren’t hurt, however six dogs died in the fire.