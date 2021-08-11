50 Cent to make an appearance at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You won’t be finding 50 Cent ‘In Da Club’ on Saturday– instead, you can find him at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls.

The hip-hop mogul is going to be in Sioux Falls on Saturday, August 14 to promote his partnership with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson will be signing bottles of his alcohol at the Hy-Vee on 4101 S. Louise Ave. The event is free to the public and will go from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The G-Unit rapper also made an appearance at a Hy-Vee in Nebraska and will be making an appearance at the Iowa State Fair.

The event is celebrating the expansion of Sire Spirits at select Hy-Vee stores.