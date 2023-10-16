HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — Five teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Hamlin County Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of 448th Avenue and 186th Street, northwest of Hayti.

A car was eastbound when it collided with a northbound semi.

Authorities shared this photo of the scene.

You can see the car got under the trailer.

The five teenagers in the car suffered minor injuries; the driver of the semi was not hurt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.