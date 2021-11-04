48 dogs confiscated as Olivet man faces drug and animal neglect charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Olivet man is facing a slew of charges involving drugs and dogs. 40-year-old Damond Baldwin is accused of neglecting 48 dogs, some of them on the verge of death when law enforcement raided the home on October 21st. The raid took place in Olivet which is southeast of Parkston. According to court papers, Baldwin is also charged with possession of meth.

Sister station KELO was able to obtain pictures of some of the dogs. They are mostly bulldogs and terriers, the type often referred to as game breeds. Many with visible bite marks and scars. Officers on the scene of the initial raid say the dogs were in various stages of malnourishment and starvation, many with ribs and hip bones showing. They were also missing fur and infested with fleas.

One veteran officer says it looked like there was breeding going on and some of the starving mother dogs were still trying to feed their puppies even though they were starving themselves.

Court papers say many of the dogs were chained to posts with no food, water or shelter. Officers found one bag of food for the 48 dogs and it was covered in mold.

One of the chains used is described by one of the officers as a 10-pound log chain.

The dogs are now being cared for by the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society at an undisclosed location. Because the case is ongoing, the dogs are not up for adoption at this time. The Humane Society says the dogs need a lot of care, including medical attention so they could use some financial help.