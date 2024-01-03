VERMILLION, South Dakota (KCAU) – Farmers across Siouxland found themselves out of the fields and in the DakotaDome Wednesday.

The first day of the Dakota Farm Show kicked off Wednesday morning. The event gathers farmers across the central area to view what 240 agricultural vendors have to offer.

While it is a big event for the Siouxland farming community, it’s an even bigger event for the city of Vermillion.

“Getting the farm show here adds diversity to our events and brings in a crowd that might not be interested in the other things Vermillion has to offer,” said Vermillion Chamber & Development Company Communications and Tourism Specialist Miles Amende. “It allows them to stay in Vermillion, eat in Vermillion, try out a restaurant, see the Vermillion area.”

The farm show exhibits more than 1,000 agricultural products and services, ranging from tools to tractors to drones.

“We’ve got [agriculture] products, we’ve got service companies here as well,” said Midwest Shows Vice President of Marketing John Riles. “Some of the popular products that people are showing here that are kind of neat to look at. A lot of drone companies. There’s a lot of things they’re doing with drones these days.”

“It’s fun to see all of the modern technology that’s out there now,” attendee Marlin Reynolds said. “Like the drones they’re using out in the field and spray with.”

The Dakota Farm Show is free to attend. It will continue at the DakotaDome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.