40 years for Sioux Falls man convicted of manslaughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man in Minnehaha County after a night of drinking.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says Christopher Adams was sentenced on Monday on a manslaughter charge in the March 2019 death of Ronnie Baker.

Prosecutors say the two had been up all night drinking, got into a fight, and Adams stabbed Baker. Adams fled but was arrested a short time later.

A jury acquitted Adams of murder at a January trial but found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

A judge also ordered Adams to pay restitution of $8,000 to Baker’s family to cover his funeral expenses.

