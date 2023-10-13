SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently received news that both the Big Sioux River and Big Stone Lake have become infested with Zebra Mussels, an invasive aquatic invertebrate.

Zebra Mussels infest a large number of bodies in South Dakota, but they’re not the only invasive species in South Dakota waters.

Below is a map of all bodies of water in South Dakota listed by the state Game Fish and Parks as having invasive species.

Bodies with one invasive species are marked in blue, two invasive species are marked in purple, and three of more invasive species are marked in red.

Overall there are 44 bodies of water in the state listed as containing invasive species.

Overall there are 17 different aquatic invasive species in South Dakota waters. These are:

European Rudd (fish)

Bighead Carp (fish)

Silver Carp (fish)

Grass Carp (fish)

Curly Pondweed (plant)

Didymo (plant)

Purple Loosestrife (plant)

Eurasian Water-milfoil (plant)

Flowering Rush (plant)

Phragmites (plant)

Brittle Naiad (plant)

Red-rimmed Melania (invertebrate)

New Zealand Mud Snails (invertebrate)

Zebra Mussels (invertebrate)

Asian Clam (invertebrate)

Rusty Crayfish (invertebrate)

Red Swamp Crayfish (invertebrate)

This breaks down into four species of invasive fish, seven species of invasive plants, and six species of invasive invertebrates.

In South Dakota waters, invasive plants and invertebrates lead the way, each category having 32 instances of infestation noted by the GFP. Invasive fish, meanwhile, have been recorded in 28 instances.

Among individual species, Curly Pondweed and Zebra Mussels sit with the most recordings, each with 20 individual infestations noted. European Rudd has 12 recorded infestations; Bighead and Silver Carp six each; Grass Carp, Eurasian Water-milfoil and Asian Clam are at four; Red-rimmed Melania have three instances; Rusty and Red Swamp Crayfish, as well as Brittle Naiad, Flowering Rush, Purple Loosestrife and Didymo all have two infestations each, while Phragmite and the New Zealand Mud Snail each have just one.

Two waterways in South Dakota are tied for the most invested, these being Lewis and Clark Lake, and the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam, each with eight invasive species confirmed.

Lewis and Clark Lake contains European Rudd, Curly Pondweed, Eurasian Water-milfoil, Phragmites, Brittle Naiad, Asian Clam, Rusty Crayfish and Zebra Mussel.

The Missouri below Gavins Point has Bighead Carp, European Rudd, Grass Carp, Silver Carp, Asian Clam, Rusty Crayfish, Zebra Mussel and Red Swamp Crayfish.