LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) -A 4-year-old boy is dead after an SUV crashed north of Lennox Monday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. on 274th Street, near Highway 17.

The SUV left the road and went into a ditch. It rolled and ended up on its roof. The 14-year-old boy driving the SUV and a 10-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

A 6-year-old girl received serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.