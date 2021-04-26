4 people indicted in connection with South Dakota motel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Four people have been accused of killing a man in a Rapid City motel room earlier this month.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Travis Nelson, Tracy Laughlin, William Long and Gilbert Reyna have all been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the April 9 shooting death of 20-year-old Jesus Vance.

Police found Vance shot dead in a room at the South Dakota Rose Inn. The four suspects also have been charged with aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping.

According to police reports, the group cut the face of Jake Williams, who was found outside the motel after the shooting.

Williams had methamphetamine, a gun holster and a magazine. He has been charged with methamphetamine possession.

