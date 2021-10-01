38-year-old man killed in car crash in southeastern S.D.

TABOR, S.D. (KCAU) – A man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in southeastern South Dakota.

Preliminary crash information indicates at 7:40 a.m. near Tabor, South Dakota, a vehicle was going east when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The 38-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the one person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.